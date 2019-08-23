Ben Affleck Is in a ‘Great Place’ After Celebrating 1 Year of Sobriety





One year down. Ben Affleck recently reached a major milestone, celebrating 365 days of sobriety.

“Ben is in a great place in his recovery and life,” a source close to the Oscar winner tells Us Weekly. “He continues to want to be the best father and friend he can be.”

Affleck, 47, and his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, have been doing “amazingly well at coparenting” their three children, Violet, 13, Seraphina, 10, and Samuel, 7, since their June 2015 split, according to the source.

“They have shared a great summer with the kids, doing outings, travel, etc.,” the source tells Us. “They have a very trusting and special relationship.”

Throughout the Triple Frontier actor’s journey to sobriety, Garner, 47, has been “really supportive” as they “work very closely on parenting their kids,” the source adds.

“Ben has found balance between his work and home life,” the source tells Us. “He remains committed to a number of treatment and wellness methods that focus on his health.”

Affleck checked into rehab in August 2018 after the Alias alum and a sober coach staged an intervention at his home in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles. He completed a 40-day treatment program for alcohol addiction during his stay at the facility.

“The support I have received from my family, colleagues and fans means more to me than I can say,” the Justice League star wrote on Instagram in October 2018. “It’s given me the strength and support to speak about my illness with others. Battling any addiction is a lifelong and difficult struggle. Because of that, one is never really in or out of treatment. It is a full-time commitment. I am fighting for myself and my family.”

Affleck had two previous stints in rehab, in 2001 and 2017, in addition to regularly attending Alcoholics Anonymous meetings.

The Gone Girl star and Garner finalized their divorce in November 2018.

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, contact the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).

With reporting by Marc Lupo

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!