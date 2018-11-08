It’s officially over. Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner are legally divorced, according to court documents obtained by Us Weekly.

The private judge in the former couple’s divorce case submitted the final documents in Los Angeles County Superior Court on Wednesday, November 7.

Affleck and Garner, both 46, finalized the details of their divorce during a meeting at her house on October 4, but they were waiting for the judge to sign off to make it official.

The pair started dating in 2004 after working together on two movies: 2001’s Pearl Harbor and 2003’s Daredevil. They married in June 2005 in Turks and Caicos, and went on to welcome three children: daughters Violet, 12, and Seraphina, 9, and son Samuel, 6.

Affleck and Garner announced in a joint statement in June 2015 that they had separated with “much thought and careful consideration” after 10 years of marriage. They both filed for divorce in April 2017.

The duo sped up their divorce proceedings in October after the Gone Girl actor completed a 40-day stint in rehab for alcoholism. A source previously told Us Weekly exclusively that the Alias alum was not “willing to settle the custody issues until she [was] 100 percent certain that [Affleck was] clean.”

Affleck and Garner have agreed to share joint custody of their children.

After the split, the Justice League star dated Saturday Night Live producer Lindsay Shookus from July 2017 until this August. He later had a two-month fling with Playboy model Shauna Sexton. Us broke the news that Garner is now dating businessman John Miller.

