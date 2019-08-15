



Life threw Jennifer Garner a curveball when she and Ben Affleck called it quits on their 10-year marriage. Following their split, the actress had to deal with numerous rumors — including reports of the Argo director’s alleged infidelity with the couple’s nanny and his two stints in rehab for issues with alcohol abuse.

Things, however, started to fall into place when she met John Miller in 2018.

Jennifer Garner and John Miller.“John is the complete opposite of Ben,” an insider exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. “Jen feels like she’s finally found a true partner.”

Since embarking on their romance, the Wonder Park star, 47, and Cali Group CEO, 41, have made it a point to keep their love low-key. “They know what works,” says an insider, noting that the pair see each other a few times a week.

They also share an important common thread: navigating the coparenting world. Like Garner — who shares Violet, 13, Seraphina, 10, and Samuel, 7, with Affleck — Miller also has kids of his own from a previous marriage.

“John and Jen are in similar places in their lives,” says the insider, “and can relate to raising kids after a divorce.” Their children come first. “They’re on the same page,” says the source, “and understand where things stand.”

While one insider previously told Us that “no one would be surprised if she and John got engaged,” the insider insists that Garner is perfectly content as is: “Jen has someone great in her life. She’s taking her time and enjoying things exactly as they are right now.”

