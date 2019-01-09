Eight months into their romance, Jennifer Garner and her businessman beau, John Miller, “are more in love than ever,” a source reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. The Camping star, 46, who finalized her divorce from ex Ben Affleck in October, “admires John because he is just normal,” and their bond is totally drama-free. “No one would be surprised if they got engaged by summer,” says the insider. “John has discussed marrying Jen.”

For more on how they make their relationship work, check out the video above.

And for even more — including what Garner’s three kids think of their mom’s new love — pick up the new issue of Us Weekly, on stands now.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!