All moved in! Tyler Cameron revealed his new digs in New York City with his roommate, Matt James.

“We have finally made ourselves a home together thanks to our friends over at @raymourflanigan! (#MYLER is forever),” Cameron, 27, wrote via Instagram on Thursday, February 27, alongside a series of photos of his new pad. “This whole set was customizable to the tee.”

The Bachelorette alum and BFF James, who work together at ABC Food Tours, are all grown up thanks to their new place in the Big Apple.

“We have come a long way from living on the bean bag,” the model added. “Check out the new digs and tell me what y’all think of how I did with my interior design for my first grown up apartment! #raymourflanigan_partner.”

The duo teamed up with Raymour and Flanigan Furniture to get the ultimate bachelor pad complete with two sleek, cream sofas and a gorgeous view of Manhattan.

In one photo of the space, fans can see Cameron’s living room, which features fluffy pillows, plush blankets, white candles and a see-through table with funky footstools tucked under it.

From another angle, there is a view of the entertainment space within the NYC apartment. In the space, there is a flat screen TV, giraffe wall statues and black-and-white photographs on the wall.

The Florida native also showed off his extensive book collection, decanters of alcohol by the floor-to-ceiling windows and polaroid picture collection — which sit next to a group of succulents and marble coasters.

Cameron’s apartment reveal comes a few weeks after he stepped out for New York Fashion Week. The former reality TV star attended the Bvlgari B. Zero Collection Launch at Brooklyn Navy Yard on February 6, and avoided running into his ex-girlfriend Gigi Hadid.

“Tyler was there with a male friend all night,” an eyewitness exclusively told Us Weekly. “Gigi was on a raised platform with Bella [Hadid] above the dance floor. They were dancing together and laughing.”

The two narrowly missed one another just four months after their romance came to an end. The pair were linked from August 2019 to October 2019.

Scroll below to get an inside look at Cameron’s spacious apartment.