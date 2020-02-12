The claws are out! Tyler Cameron has some thoughts about Kelley Flanagan throwing shade at other contestants on The Bachelor over their jobs.

The former Bachelorette star, 27, took to Twitter to take aim at the 27-year-old Chicago native, who was caught saying her profession put her on a higher level than some of the other women who were vying for Peter Weber‘s heart.

“Peter has an easy decision. The other girls are children … I mean, look at me. I’m an attorney,” she said during an episode of the ABC dating series on Monday, February 10, shortly before being sent home by the 28-year-old pilot. “The other girls? What are they?”

Her teasing comment apparently hit home for Cameron, who didn’t mince words on social media after the shady confession.

“How dare you job shame those girls Kelley … I didn’t have a job when I came on the show!! #FuriousGeorge,” the Barkitecture host wrote after Monday’s episode aired.

After receiving some heat from fans who thought producers were behind Flanagan’s transformation from fan favorite to season villain, Cameron cleared up his comments — and even threw in some praise of the lawyer’s “fresh” fashion sense.

“From what I’ve seen and heard I think Kelley is a badass, but for those saying she’s right about calling the other girls out because they don’t have an elevated job are wrong. We all are on different journeys and time tables of success, who are we to judge others’ journey,” the Florida native tweeted.

The University of Alabama grad started off Weber’s season strong, but was sent home just before the pilot’s hometown visits with his final four contenders. Before leaving the Bachelor in Peru, she warned him that he still had things to “figure out.”

“I question his intentions because I don’t really know what phase his is in life,” she said, calling the remaining women “little babies” as her car pulled away in Monday’s episode. “If he’s not able to sit there and make decisive decisions and stuff like that, that’s on him. I don’t want him to waste my time either. Thank you for not coming and meeting my family.”

The Bachelor airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.