Respecting her boundaries. Tyler Cameron reflected on his Bachelorette journey with Hannah Brown — in particular her decision to not have sex with him in the fantasy suite.

“She said that she didn’t want to have sex, and I was like, ‘100 percent,’” the former contestant, 26, told Paper magazine in a profile published on Friday, December 13. “But the [fan] response to that was so big, which is scary.”

In his opinion, his reaction was not worthy of applause. “No is no. So it was just honoring her and being true to that,” he explained. “This should be normal. We should not even bat an eye at it.”

Brown, 25, was forthcoming about having sex with Peter Weber four times in the fantasy suite. Meanwhile, she told Cameron that they should not hook up because she wanted to develop other parts of their relationship.

Cameron went on to declare in the interview that fan fervor over his persona stem from the low standards women have for the opposite sex. “Men need to step up,” he admitted. “Men need to call each other out. That’s what I say my friends are good about: They have no problem calling me out on my s–t. They’ll humble me quickly. I think we do need to keep each other accountable and humble each other.”

The Florida native won over fans during season 15 of The Bachelorette, though Brown chose to get engaged to Jed Wyatt instead of the runner-up. The Dancing With the Stars winner broke up with the singer, 25, after discovering that he had a girlfriend when he came on the show.

Cameron and Brown reconnected in August, with the model spending the night at the former Miss Alabama USA’s home after a date night. However, he was linked to Gigi Hadid days later.

The general contractor dated the model, 24, for nearly two months. Us Weekly confirmed in October that they parted ways.

Us broke the news in November that Cameron and Stassie Karanikolaou “are absolutely hooking up.” According to a source, “They are keeping things casual, but Tyler really likes Stassi. And he thinks she’s gorgeous.”

Earlier this month, Cameron removed all traces of Brown from his Instagram account.