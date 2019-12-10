Moving on? Tyler Cameron is putting his relationship with Hannah Brown in the past, with a modern twist.

The Bachelorette contestant has deleted all of his photos of his ex-girlfriend, whose heart (and roses) he competed for on season 15 of the ABC reality show, from his Instagram account.

Cameron, 26, was the runner-up on the dating show and was spotted leaving the 25-year-old former beauty queen’s L.A. home after she invited him on a date in July, but they went their separate ways when he was spotted days later with model Gigi Hadid.

Despite things not working out between them, he was a champion for Brown and her journey to find love, but now his messages of support for the Dancing With the Stars champion have disappeared. It’s not clear when he purged his account or why but the pair are still following each other and Brown has some photos with Cameron on her Instagram account.

While Brown was competing on DWTS, Cameron was vocal about wanting her to go all the way and take home the mirrorball trophy. “Of course I want her to win. She looks like she’s having a blast,” the model told Us Weekly exclusively in October. “It looks so much fun. She’s killing it.”

Following their time on the reality show — Brown got engaged to Jed Wyatt in the finale and later called it off after she learned he was dating another woman right before coming on the show — she and Cameron reunited at the E! People’s Choice Awards last month.

“It was great,” the former Bachelorette star — who won Competition Contestant of 2019 — told Us of seeing her ex. “I mean, I saw his mom and him and said hello, and then we all had a table together. Bachelor Nation was at a table together, so it was good and it was just overall, it was an amazing experience for me to be able to go to the People’s Choice Awards for the first time, and while I was there to win! So, um, I was having a great night regardless of who was there and who wasn’t there.”

Cameron dated Hadid for nearly two months before splitting in October. Following his breakup with Hadid, 24, he told Us that he was still on good terms with Brown.

“We’re friends and I think she’s an incredible girl and I have so much love for her and I want her to be successful and have the best. I don’t know about the future,” the former reality star told Us in October, noting that he spoke to Brown on her 25th birthday the month prior. “I’m just trying to worry about today and tomorrow, you know?”

Us exclusively reported at the end of November that Cameron was “hooking up” with Kylie Jenner’s close friend Stassie Karanikolaou.