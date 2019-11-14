



A cordial reunion! Hannah Brown opened up about how she felt seeing her ex-boyfriend Tyler Cameron at the 2019 People’s Choice Awards on Sunday, November 10, in an exclusive interview with Us Weekly.

“It was great,” the former Bachelorette star, 25, told Us at the 2019 CMA Awards on Wednesday, November 13. “I mean, I saw his mom and him and said hello, and then we all had a table together. Bachelor Nation was at a table together, so it was good and it was just overall, it was an amazing experience for me to be able to go to the People’s Choice Awards for the first time, and while I was there to win! So, um, I was having a great night regardless of who was there and who wasn’t there.”

Us broke the news on November 10 that Brown bumped into the general contractor, 26, at the awards show. “I actually saw him and his mom and I said hello to them,” she told Us at the PCAs. “I think it’s really sweet that he brought his mom.”

The former beauty queen added that she wasn’t nervous seeing Cameron because she’s focused on competing on Dancing With the Stars.

“I think I have so much going on right now. I mean, I came straight from practice for the show tomorrow, so there’s no place for nerves,” Brown said. “And honestly, I’m just really focused on myself right now and I’m just really glad that I am able to be here and to celebrate the nomination of the award.”

Brown took home the People’s Choice Award for Competition Contestant of 2019, beating out Cameron and her other ex-boyfriend, Bachelor star Colton Underwood. However, there was no bad blood between the former love interests. Brown told Us that they were “both really supportive of me.”

On Monday, November 11, the Dancing With the Stars contestant told Us and other reporters what she and Cameron chatted about during their brief conversation at the PCAs.

“He just asked about dancing,” Brown said after Monday’s episode of the competition. “I told him I’m focused on that. … That was [a] really quick little ‘hi.’”

Cameron was the runner-up on season 15 of The Bachelorette, but ultimately Brown gave the final rose to Jed Wyatt. She called off her engagement to the 25-year-old Nashville local after she discovered he was in a serious relationship while filming the show. Brown couldn’t resist throwing a little shade toward her ex-fiancé at the CMA Awards on Wednesday.

She appeared in an Instagram Story with E! News personality Carissa Culiner, who told Brown, “Oh, my God! Princess, you finding a husband tonight girl!”

Brown replied, “I do like country music, and a real musician,” a jab at Wyatt’s aspiring country music career.

Cameron, for his part, was last linked to supermodel Gigi Hadid from August to October.

