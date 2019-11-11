



No bad blood here! Hannah Brown bumped into her ex, Tyler Cameron, and his mom ahead of their showdown for Competition Contestant of 2019 at the People’s Choice Awards on Sunday, November 10, Us Weekly can exclusively confirm.

Brown, 25, told Us about the interaction before the show kicked off. “I actually saw him and his mom and I said hello to them,” she revealed. “So I think it’s really sweet that he brought his mom.”

Asked whether she had been nervous about potentially running into her ex, the Dancing With the Stars contestant replied, “I think I have so much going on right now. I mean, I came straight from practice for the show tomorrow, so there’s no place for nerves and honestly, I’m just really focused on myself right now and I’m just really glad that I am able to be here and to celebrate the nomination of the award.”

Cameron, 26, and Brown were nominated alongside last season’s Bachelor, Colton Underwood.

The Florida native showed Brown some support the night before the awards, tweeting in reference to the University of Alabama football game on Saturday, “Bama couldn’t get it done today. Hopefully Hannah does tomorrow. The state needs it!”

Brown and Cameron have both been the focus of relationship rumors since the ABC dating show wrapped back in May. After breaking up with ex-fiancé, Jed Wyatt, during the season finale, Brown cheekily asked Cameron out on a date. He was later spotted leaving the former Bachelorette’s Los Angeles home early one August morning, leading to speculation that the old flames had spent the night together.

Though their romantic feelings for each other may have fizzled out since the end of The Bachelorette, Cameron and the former Miss Alabama are still on friendly terms. The contractor has even admitted to voting for his ex, now a contestant on ABC’s Dancing With the Stars. After a particularly hard week, Brown received an extra show of support from her former love interest.

“Fall down 7 times, get up 8!” the Florida native, 26, commented on the former Bachelorette’s emotional Instagram post about the “defeating” feedback she got on the dance competition on October 29. “You got this HB. Be where your feet are and enjoy the ride. You’re doing amazing.”

Following his turn on The Bachelorette, Cameron was linked to supermodel Gigi Hadid, after the two were seen out and about in New York City in August. Us reported on Friday, November 8, that the rumored lovebirds had unfollowed each other on Instagram one month after their breakup.

“Tyler still thinks of Gigi as a friend,” a source exclusively told Us. “They were really close, and he still likes and respects her, even though the romantic portion of their relationship is over.”

Brown will be sitting alongside Bachelor Nation alums Underwood, 27, and his girlfriend, Cassie Randolph. Cameron, however, will be seated at a nearby table.