



Keeping things friendly. Hannah Brown was happy to hear from former fling Tyler Cameron on her birthday, nearly two months after the two parted ways. Cameron, 26, told Us Weekly exclusively that he had sent Brown, 25, a message on her birthday on September 24 — and she appreciated the gesture.

“It was nice for him to text me on my birthday,” she told Us on Monday, October 21, following her performance on Dancing with the Stars, before adding that while she’s had many exes in the public eye, she’s surrounded by support. “It’s been really special. The people that I’ve met that have come in my life and just supported me through everything that I’ve gone through, it’s been one of the biggest blessings in all of this. Just everyone that I’ve got to meet or come in contact with and just gain wisdom and advice from. It’s really special.”

Cameron came in second place on Brown’s season of The Bachelorette. However, after she ended things with winner Jed Wyatt, she asked the model on a date. The two spent the night together on August 1. However, just days later, he was spotted with Gigi Hadid and the two entered a brief relationship. Us Weekly confirmed that Hadid and Cameron ended things in October after a two-month rendezvous.

“We’re friends and I think she’s an incredible girl and I have so much love for her and I want her to be successful and have the best. I don’t know about the future,” Cameron told Us on Thursday, October 17, before adding that he spoke to the former pageant queen on her 25th birthday. “I’m just trying to worry about today and tomorrow, you know?”

For her part, Brown is doing the same — and absolutely loving her Dancing With the Stars experience with partner Alan Bersten. During Monday’s show, she broke down in tears over missing her home in Alabama. “A piece of my heart will always be in Alabama. I really miss that sense of community and family that I had,” she said on the show. “I don’t know if L.A. truly feels like home just yet.”

However, after the show, she admitted that she’s not sure if she’ll go back to Alabama or stay in California.

“That is one thing that is exciting that I have meetings and talk about the future. I mean, I don’t know what’s going to happen. I feel like there are so many opportunities that have been out there for me, but things that I’ve always wanted to do, never thought I could, things that I never thought about are being brought to me,” she revealed. “It’s just amazing. I’m really thankful. I mean [it’s a] very unconventional way to get to my dreams, but I’ve done it and I’m thankful for all the ups and downs because I get to do this every Monday too, and that’s pretty special.”

