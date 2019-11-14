Hannah-Brown-Throws-Shade-at-Ex-Fiance-Jed-Wyatt-at-CMA-Awards-2019





Shade alert! Hannah Brown had some choice words about her ex-fiancé Jed Wyatt during the 2019 Country Music Association Awards on Wednesday, November 13.

Before the former Bachelorette, 25, went on to present the Vocal Group of the Year award to Old Dominion later that evening, Brown appeared in an Instagram Story with E! News personality Carissa Culiner. Showing off her gorgeous white mock neck gown, Culiner teased the former beauty queen, “Oh my god! Princess, you finding a husband tonight girl!”

“I do like country music,” Brown responded, flashing a huge smile and shady glance to the camera. “And a real musician.”

Bachelor Nation fans instantly made the connection between Brown’s feisty response and her failed engagement to the Nashville local at the end of the ABC dating show last season. Wyatt, a 25-year-old aspiring country artist, had admitted early on in the series that he initially wanted to appear on the show to promote his music. He often took advantage of his screen time to break out his guitar and serenade Brown as their relationship blossomed.

Wyatt even turned his proposal to his now-ex into a musical moment, crooning as they stood by the coast in Greece, “We always knew it’s me and you.”

Brown, now a final five contestant on Dancing With the Stars, ended her engagement to the country music hopeful on the live Bachelorette finale in July after discovering that he had been in a serious relationship with a fellow musician, Haley Stevens, before joining the Bachelorette cast.

“You were really selfish in this and I just feel like right now my decisions, my choices were all tainted,” Brown told the singer-songwriter in front of the cameras before calling off their relationship.

Since her emotional turn as the Bachelorette, Brown has been rumored to have a romantic connection with her DWTS partner, Alan Bersten.

The former Miss Alabama has done her part to quiet down the speculation, telling Us Weekly in September, “We are dance partners, and we have the best time together, and we have a friendship that is great … I think I’m done with roses, so mirrorball [trophy] is what we have our eye on.”