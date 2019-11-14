Something more? Hannah Brown and her Dancing With the Stars partner, Alan Bersten, attended the 2019 Country Music Association Awards together on Wednesday, November 13, amid persistent dating rumors.

Brown, 25, wore a white gown with a mock neck and intricate detailing, giving off serious bridal vibes. She finished her look off with red lips, straight hair with a center part and sparkly earrings. Bersten, 25, dressed in a black suit and a printed button-down.

The duo wrapped their arms around each other as they posed for photos on the red carpet ahead of the awards show. The former Bachelorette also shirked her dance pro for some solo pics.

Brown and Bersten first sparked dating rumors early in season 28 of Dancing With the Stars, with viewers noticing their chemistry right away.

The pair seemed to put the speculation to rest in September, but their protestation did little to quell their fans. “We are dance partners, and we have the best time together, and we have a friendship that is great,” Brown told Us Weekly at the time. “I think I’m done with roses, so mirrorball [trophy] is what we have our eye on.”

Bersten and Brown earned a spot in the semifinals during the Monday, November 11, episode of the ABC competition series. “There’s going to be a new side of Hannah,” the choreographer teased following the taping. “There’s going to be a nice and different side. She’s going to be nice to me! No, I’m kidding. I’m really excited because we’re going to have more of an emotional dance, so I’m really excited for that. We haven’t really shown that side yet.”

The dancer gave the pageant queen some tough love in October after judge Carrie Ann Inaba criticized her for being “disconnected” from the moves. “I think, honestly, it’s so accurate,” he admitted. “Hannah is incredible but she’s a bit insecure and I’ve been working so hard to get it. She has no reason to be insecure. She is such a beautiful, hardworking person.”

The 53rd annual CMA Awards air on ABC Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET.