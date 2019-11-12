



The world has seen Hannah Beast — and now they should prepare for the softer side! Hannah Brown and Alan Bersten will do something they haven’t yet during the Dancing With the Stars semifinals.

“There’s going to be a new side of Hannah,” Bersten, 25, said following the Monday, November 11, episode. “There’s going to be a nice and different side. She’s going to be nice to me! No, I’m kidding. I’m really excited because we’re going to have more of an emotional dance, so I’m really excited for that. We haven’t really shown that side yet.”

During Monday’s episode, a video package revealed that the partners butted heads during rehearsals when both became frustrated. “I think about to freaking blow up,” the former Bachelorette told Bersten in the video. When he asked, “What’s happening?” she said she didn’t know then began to cry.

However, during the live show, she revealed that it has nothing to do with her partner, but is actually about the frustrations she has with herself.

“I know that I have so much to give and this experience has been so amazing, but I think it is really important that I just go out there and dance every time and I know I can do it,” the Bachelor alum said. “I just get frustrated sometimes, but it’s because I want it so bad.”

After her dance, Carrie Ann Inaba complimented how far Brown had come and said she really brought her A-game and powered through the pressure, something the reality star was proud of. “It feels great. This experience has been amazing and I think anything that is worth giving your all comes with ups and downs and I’ve definitely had that in this experience,” she told Us. “It’s been great [to see] people that have supported me rally around me in this incredible journey that I’m going on.”

Ahead of the episode, the So You Think You Can Dance alum shared photos of the pair in rehearsals. “I am so proud of you @hannahbrown this was a hard week, and you have shown me how much you want this, every single day! Let’s do it! Wooooooooo,” he wrote on Monday morning. She commented, “You are the best. Very thankful for you.”

Dancing With the Stars airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Kayley Stumpe