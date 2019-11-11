Hannah Brown: Sean Spicer ‘Is Working Hard’ on ‘Dancing With the Stars’





He must be doing something right! Sean Spicer has yet to land in the bottom two on season 28 of Dancing With the Stars and not everyone is happy about it. That said, some of his competition really understand why it’s happening.

“I think everybody works really hard and the fans vote for who they want to be in the competition and that is how this is going to go,” Hannah Brown told Us Weekly at the People’s Choice Awards on Sunday, November 10. “We all just have to continue to work hard and do our best and I don’t think Sean is any different than that. I think he is working hard and doing his best as well.”

Brown, 25, and partner Alan Bersten are currently in second place on the leaderboard, just one point behind James Van Der Beek and Emma Slater. However, Spicer and Lindsay Arnold are in last place, with a score of 20.

They’ve remained in last place week after week — yet haven’t ended up in the bottom, thanks to fan votes. That fact alone is something that upset the judges during the November 4 show when Kate Flannery was eliminated.

“I’m absolutely confused and a little irritated,” Carrie Ann Inaba said when the results were announced. After the episode, she opened up more in an exclusive interview with Us.

“It’s frustrating. There are really great dancers being sent home, but that is part of our show. It’s always been the audience and the judges’ perspective. I can’t be so mad at it, but it’s frustrating,” the Talk cohost, 51, said. “I would like to beg the public to remember that this is a dance competition. Of course, vote with your heart, but also take a moment to consider everybody else in the competition, and are you voting for the right person?”

Fellow judges Bruno Tonioli and Len Goodman echoed Inaba’s thoughts.

“They have to vote [and] make the vote based on actual achievement. Know what people are giving to you within the competition. ‘Oh, he’s so nice, he’s just such a nice person.’ Well, yeah, I agree, but come on,” Tonioli, 63, said.

The head judge, 75, added, “He’s very popular with a certain element of the viewers, not the real dance fans. … You haven’t got to be a weatherman to see which way the wind blows. He should have gone three weeks ago before Sailor [Brinkley-Cook] went! But it is what it is. The judges say this and the viewers say that and then it all comes out as it is.”

Dancing With the Stars airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.