



Throwing shade! Karamo Brown might not be as at peace with his recent Dancing With the Stars elimination as he seemed. During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on Tuesday, November 5, the Queer Eye star, 38, said his former competitor Sean Spicer “can’t dance!”

“I can tell you that I had an amazing time on the show,” Brown said at first, attempting to avoid answering the fan question. “I was robbed, I should have still been there.”

During the ABC dancing show’s Halloween episode on October 30, Brown and his partner Jenna Johnson were eliminated after the judges chose to save actress Kate Flannery. Johnson, 25, told Us Weekly exclusively after the “bittersweet” results, “I’m just so overwhelmed with how amazing this season was that I’m not upset, because I feel like every week we did our best.”

The former White House press secretary, 47, has been causing controversy since the day it was announced that he would be joining the season 28 cast in August. At the time, Brown took heat from fans for participating in the dancing competition alongside someone as divisive as Spicer. The Queer Eye culture expert even revealed to Catt Sadler that his sons had received death threats over the controversy.

“I have no say who is on the cast and didn’t find out till this morning that he is on,” the Real World alum told fans on Twitter in August. “But I’ll tell you this… I’m excited to sit down w/ him and engage in a respectful conversations. Only way things get better is if we try to educate those who have different POV than us.”

Brown isn’t the only one who thinks it’s time for the former White House employee to take a bow. Longtime DWTS judge Carrie Ann Inaba told Us after the show on Monday, November 4, that it was “frustrating” to see Spicer saved week after week, despite getting some of the season’s lowest scores.

Eventually, the Queer Eye star conceded on the Bravo late night show, “It’s also fan votes, and, you know, middle America watches the show and they vote for him. And also our president, who should be doing other stuff, has been tweeting [to] vote for the man.”

Dancing With the Stars airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.