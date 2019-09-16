‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 28 Cast Show Us Their Signature Dance Moves





The Dancing With the Stars season 28 cast has some serious dance moves — and that’s without the help of their professional partners.

The cast, which includes Queer Eye expert Karamo Brown, Dawson’s Creek alum James Van Der Beek and former Fifth Harmony member Ally Brooke, showed Us Weekly their signature steps on the red carpet after the current season’s lineup was announced on August 30.

“I twerk a lot,” Karamo, 38, told Us when asked what his go-to dance move was. “On Queer Eye, literally, there’s an episode where I do nothing but teach this straight guy on a farm how to twerk.”

As for other contestants, comedian Kel Mitchell told Us to expect a lot of shoulder shimmies and pop locks on the dance floor, while season 15 Bachelorette Hannah Brown displayed her talent at the air guitar.

“I feel like my comedy dance move is the sixth-grade dance,” The Office alum Kate Flannery told Us before grooving on the red carpet.

Though the cast’s signature dance moves couldn’t be more different, most of the contestants agreed that former NFL linebacker Ray Lewis is their stiffest competition.

“Ray Lewis hasn’t lost at anything he’s ever done in his life,” Van Der Beek, 42, said.

Another star the contestants are watching out for is Mitchell, 41, who told Us that he’s been practicing with his wife, Asia Lee, to take home the coveted mirrorball trophy.

“My wife is my teammate. I have so much fun with her,” the All That alum said. “We’re ready. It looks like a dance movie montage in our house. Pop lock! Pop lock! Do the running man! We’re super excited.”

Other season 28 cast members include season 10 American Idol runner-up Lauren Alaina, former NBA forward Lamar Odom, The Supremes member Mary Wilson and President Donald Trump’s former White House press secretary Sean Spicer.

Christie Brinkley, who was originally revealed as one of this season’s 11 celebrity contestants, announced on Monday, September 16, that she would be dropping out of the competition because of injuries she sustained during rehearsal. The model’s daughter Sailor Brinkley-Cook, 21, whom she shares with ex-husband Peter Cook, will replace her.

“While rehearsing for the premiere of Dancing With the Stars, Christie Brinkley suffered injuries which required surgery to her wrist and arm. She is unable to continue her planned participation on the show,” ABC said in a statement to Us. “Keeping it all in the family, her daughter Sailor Brinkley-Cook, a Sports Illustrated model, has chosen to quickly step in with hours to learn the entire routine and will compete in her mother’s place for the remainder of the season.”

The network added, “We wish Christie a full and speedy recovery and look forward to seeing her in the audience, whenever possible, proudly supporting Sailor.”

Dancing With the Stars season 28 premieres on ABC Monday, September 16, at 8 p.m. ET.

