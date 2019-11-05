The competition was on when Dancing With the Stars returned with Dance-Off week! During the Monday, November 4, episode, Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli first judged the pairs on an individual dance, each doing a style they haven’t yet done.

For the first time this season, the judges pulled out their 10 paddles. Kel Mitchell received the first 10 of the night, but he was only the start. Ally Brooke danced to her new song, “Higher,” completely wowing the judges — and earning the first perfect score of the season.

James Van Der Beek and Emma Slater were granted immunity ahead of the Dance-Off, since they were at the top of the leaderboard last week, which meant they were given two extra points. However, they didn’t really need it; their beautiful contemporary had everyone crying — and earned them a perfect 30.

Meanwhile, Hannah Brown needed to get back in touch with herself, so she brought Alan Bersten to her hometown in Alabama. She admitted that she agreed with Carrie Ann’s previous comments and wanted to show off more layers of herself. “I want to unravel more of those sides of you because they are so special and everyone does deserve to see them,” Alan said.

When at home, she showed him that she was voted “Most Unforgettable” in high school and he agreed that no one could ever forget her. When she took the dance floor, she proved that once again, absolutely wowing everyone with her routine and even earning two 10s and a 9.

The Dance-Off

After the solo routines, it was time for the Dance-Off. Two at a time, the couples faced off, both dancing the same style at the same time. The winning couple from each would receive two bonus points added to the judges’ totals for the night.

Kel Mitchell went head-to-head with Ally, both dancing a Jive to Queen’s “Don’t Stop Me Now.” Len said they both had “top-notch” dances. Ally revealed that Kel was her childhood hero and he called her his little sister. Kel won.

Sean Spicer and Kate Flannery both took on the Cha Cha and the judges delivered some mix feelings. However, they all agreed on Kate as the winner.

Lauren Alaina and Hannah were the last to compete, performing a salsa. They both brought the sexy — as did their partners, who both stripped — and Carrie Ann said they were in it to win it. Len said he wished he could give them one point each. However, all three judges chose Hannah.

While it was a very positive night, someone still had to go home and everyone was shocked that Ally and Kate landed in the bottom two. “I’m absolutely confused and a little irritated,” Carrie Ann said, which earned applause from Len. Ultimately, the judges chose to save Ally.

Scroll through the gallery below to find out the details of each solo dance of the night: