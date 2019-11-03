



On the same page as the audience. Ally Brooke detailed how the Dancing With the Stars cast feels about the eliminations thus far during season 28.

“You just really can’t predict what’s going to happen. I think it definitely is shocking,” the “Higher” singer, 26, told Us Weekly exclusively on Thursday, October 31. “It has been shocking and all you can do is just literally — just if I know that I did the best dance that I could and worked as hard as I could, and that’s all that I can take away from it and then hope that America loves it. I think the more and more I show [them] who I am, I hope that it helps.”

Brooke and her partner, Sasha Farber, found themselves in the bottom two during the October 21 episode despite earning high scores, while Sailor Brinkley-Cook and Val Chmerkovskiy were eliminated. The following installment ended in another shocker, with Karamo Brown and Jenna Johnson sent home in lieu of Kate Flannery and Pasha Pashkov.

Meanwhile, fans expressed outrage over Sean Spicer’s repeated safe status with partner Lindsay Arnold as the pair continued to occupy the bottom of the leaderboard.

Brooke hopes her near elimination encouraged her fans to show their support. “Now I am [scared]. Especially because I was in the bottom two a few weeks ago. So I feel like even if I do really well in my dancing, I still feel nervous because it’s not just about the dancing,” she admitted to Us. “I feel like the good thing is, I was in the bottom two a few weeks ago, but this week I was not. So I really feel like that was a jolt for everyone to continue to vote. And I’m so happy that I’m on the show another week.”

The former Fifth Harmony member added that she intends to “leave it in God’s hands.”

In addition to Brooke, Flannery, Spicer, Hannah Brown, James Van Der Beek, Lauren Alaina and Kel Mitchell are still in the running for the mirrorball trophy. Lamar Odom, Ray Lewis and Mary Wilson were previously eliminated.

Dancing With the Stars airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Kayley Stumpe