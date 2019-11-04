DWTS Will Not Have a Most Memorable Year Week This Season





Dancing With the Stars fans, get ready for a change. On Monday, November 4, ABC responded to a fan who asked about “Most Memorable Year” week, which has been part of every season and allows the celebrities to highlight the year that changed their life most.

“We’re not doing one week dedicated to their stories this season, but we’ve been sharing a few each week throughout the season,” the official Instagram account for the ABC competition series replied.

This season, each celebrity’s most memorable story was spread throughout the season instead of putting on one night dedicated to that, according to an ABC source. It seems that the method is working for the show as each week includes a great deal of emotion.

During Disney Night, Sean Spicer dedicated his dance to Toy Story‘s “You’ve Got A Friend In Me” to his father, who died in 2016 after battling pancreatic cancer. “This is going to be so much more than a dance for me,” the former White House press secretary, 48, said in the package that aired during the October 14 episode. “I’d like to dedicate this dance to my dad and all fathers out there, suffering from cancer, but still being the best dad that they can.”

During week 6, Lauren Alaina danced an emotional Contemporary tribute to her late stepfather, Sam Ramker, on the anniversary of his death, crying through the number and running over to hug her mother afterward. “We found out he had cancer in April and he died in October. It was really fast. Sam was 47. It destroyed me,” the American Idol alum, 24, said during her video package on the October 21 episode. She danced to the song she had written about her stepfather, “The Other Side” and her mother told her the song “has brought so much healing to me.”

Hannah Brown has also been very honest during the season, opening up about her time on The Bachelorette and even getting emotional during the Monday, October 28, episode. “I’m not a performer or actor. I was a girl on reality TV,” the former pageant queen, 25, told the judges through tears. “Every time I come out here I’m just trying my absolute hardest.”

