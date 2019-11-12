Joey Fatone is a tough cookie to impress! The ‘NSync star joined Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli at the judges table for Dancing With the Stars‘ Monday, November 11, episode. Each pair danced to two songs — one routine to a famous song by a girl group and another by a famous boy band.

Hannah Brown, James Van Der Beek, Sean Spicer, Kel Mitchell, Ally Brooke and Lauren Alaina were definitely feeling the pressure of getting down to the wire and they all desperately wanted to make the top 5.

Brown, 25, hit a breaking point during her rehearsal with partner Alan Bersten. “I think about to freaking blow up,” she told her partner, who also seemed to be getting frustrated. “What’s happening?” he asked. She then started to cry.

“There are highs and lows. I know what I’m capable of and I do not want this to end,” she said in her interview. “I need to dance and perform the way that I know that I can and give it all that I’ve got.”

After her second dance of the night, Carrie Ann commended her. “There’s a lot of pressure on you right now. I can feel it,” the judge said. “You had a really intense couple of weeks. If you want to win this competition, you have to bring your A-game very time. Thank you for being back your A-game.”

Before she received her scores, cohost Erin Andrews asked about what happened during rehearsals. “I know that I have so much to give and this experience has been so amazing, but I think it is really important that I just go out there and dance every time and I know I can do it,” the former Bachelorette star said. “I just get frustrated sometimes, but it’s because I want it so bad.”

She also added that Carrie Ann’s recent comments helped remind her of her confidence. “I think Carrie Ann definitely helped me know that I have it in me, but I think also, within myself, I knew that I needed to get over some of these hurdles,” she noted.

After all 10 dances, the bottom two were revealed as Sean and Lauren and Sean was sent home. For a full break down of each dance, scroll through the gallery below: