



Ballroom on the brain! Tyler Cameron checked in with his ex Hannah Brown during their brief interaction at the 2019 E! People’s Choice Awards on Sunday, November 10.

“He just asked about dancing,” the Dancing With the Stars contestant, 25, told Us Weekly and other reporters after the Monday, November 11, episode of the competition. “I told him I’m focused on that. … That was [a] really quick little ‘hi.’”

Us exclusively revealed on Sunday night that Brown bumped into Cameron, 26, shortly before the PCAs kicked off in Santa Monica.

“I actually saw him and his mom and I said hello to them,” the former Bachelorette told Us at the awards show. “I think it’s really sweet that he brought his mom.”

When asked whether she had been nervous about potentially running into the general contractor, Brown responded, “I think I have so much going on right now. I mean, I came straight from practice for the show tomorrow, so there’s no place for nerves. And honestly, I’m just really focused on myself right now and I’m just really glad that I am able to be here and to celebrate the nomination of the award.”

Brown, Cameron and Colton Underwood, whom the Alabama native dated on The Bachelor before she became the lead, were all nominated in the Competition Contestant of 2019 category. The former beauty pageant queen ended up taking home the trophy.

“It was awesome. That was really fun,” she told Us at Monday’s DWTS taping. “It was such an honor because that award is voted on by the fans that support and love me. So I feel like we all won together.”

As for being in the running against two of her exes at the PCAs? “The Bachelor franchise is just like a family,” Brown told Us. “We all have kind of experienced the same things, so it was nice to be in a category with them and see everyone.”

Cameron finished as Brown’s runner-up on The Bachelorette season 15. She chose Jed Wyatt as the winner, but ultimately called off their engagement after hearing conflicting stories about the country singer’s past relationship. Cameron, meanwhile, went on to date fellow model Gigi Hadid from August to October.

With reporting by Kayley Stumpe