Rough skies! Peter Weber revealed that he wished he’d squashed the drama with the women on The Bachelor early on.

“I truly went into this hoping that everyone had the intention that I had going in,” Weber, 28, told Jenny McCarthy on the Wednesday, February 5, episode of SiriusXM’s The Jenny McCarthy Show. “I wanted to see all the good in people.”

Looking back, the pilot would’ve tried harder to stop the issues, which included allowing Alayah Benavidez to return, the moment they began.

“Maybe I wish I could’ve put my foot down a little bit more during certain cases and seen the truth a little more clearly,” he explained. “Again, I was trying my best. It’s tough dating that many women. It’s not easy at all.”

The California native’s kind heart has been a disadvantage at times, especially when he pissed off his suitors by feeding into the catty behaviors of some.

“I’m just someone naturally, yes, I want to see the good in everyone. I want to give everyone the benefit of the doubt,” Weber revealed. “And that came back to bite me a little bit in this type of experience.”

After he admitted that if he could go back he’d put his foot down sooner on the “Alayah stuff,” Weber pointed out that he didn’t actually see how she was with the ladies until he watched the episode himself.

“After watching the episode back, I was like, ‘Are you kidding me?’” he said. “I did my best.”

In addition to sending Benavidez home and then letting her back and taking up group date time with her ups and downs, Weber noted that a “cringeworthy” moment came during his one-on-one date with Victoria Fuller.

While Fuller’s date featured her ex, country singer Chase Rice, serenading the pair, that wasn’t Weber’s most awkward moment. It did, however, come when he saw himself dancing — which didn’t stop with that one date.

“I do some weird dancing moves on some of the dates,” the reality TV star said. “I was having fun. I was getting lost in the moment.”

He continued: “I looked at myself, I remember, at the Chase Rice concert and was like, ‘Peter, what are you doing right now?’ I do that all the time. I do like this stump dance where I stick my thumbs up when I’m really having fun. It’s kind of cringey.”

The Bachelor airs on ABC on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.