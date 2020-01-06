Pilot Pete, coming in hot! As fans prepare for the new season of The Bachelor, Us Weekly is looking back at the hottest photos of season 24’s leading man, Peter Weber.

You may not be competing for Weber’s heart on the upcoming season of the reality series, but fans of the show — and dreamy men — should take a look at the newest lead’s steamiest pics before he starts handing out roses on Monday, January 6.

Whether it’s posing with celebrities like Adam Levine after flying them to and from different locations, or photos of the California native on holiday with his family, Weber, 28, has a lot of hot moments that fans can appreciate.

Bombshell actress Charlize Theron is already ready for Weber’s season to take flight having shared a photo of herself standing in front of his promotional billboard in December 2019. The reality star’s tagline for the season is “Expect Turbulence,” to which Theron, 44, wrote, “Turbulence I like.”

Days later, the Baylor University alum recreated the actress’ photo, posing in front of one of her Dior billboards. “Turbulence can be fun,” he captioned the pic on December 30.

“I love the show,” the Oscar-winning actress told Entertainment Tonight on Thursday, January 2, ahead of The Bachelor’s return. “Look, [Peter is] like half my age — not that that should matter — but no, he’s great. I’m super excited. I love the show. I’ve missed it.”

The Bachelor premieres on Monday, January 6, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.