Seeing double! Peter Weber had a hilarious response to Charlize Theron’s recent Instagram post about him ahead of the season 24 premiere of The Bachelor.

The fun started when the Bombshell actress, 44, took to the social media platform on Saturday, December 28, and shared a black-and-white picture of herself standing next to a promotional billboard featuring the reality star, 28, and the tagline “Expect Turbulence.” She captioned the post, “Turbulence I like.”

Weber initially responded by commenting, “Buckle up Charlize.” But on Tuesday, December 31, he one-upped himself and recreated Theron’s post.

The Bachelorette alum uploaded a photo to Instagram of himself standing next to an advertisement for Dior’s J’adore perfume featuring none other than the Oscar winner herself. “Turbulence can be fun,” he wrote.

In the comments section, former Bachelor Colton Underwood urged, “Shoot your shot!” while franchise host Chris Harrison wrote, “Well played kid…well played.” Bachelor in Paradise alum Ashley Iaconetti commented, “Haha fantastic,” and former Bachelorette Ali Fedotowsky wrote, “Ahhhhh! The best!!!!!”

Theron has been a fan of The Bachelor for many years. She talked about her devotion to the long-running ABC reality dating series in March 2018 during an appearance on The Late Late Show With James Corden.

“I basically feel like I am dating The Bachelor — like, the show,” she said at the time. “On Monday nights, because my kids can’t read a clock yet, so I get them to bed at like 5:45 and then I open a bottle of wine, take a bath, I get all ready and that’s my date night. I date the show.”

That said, the Monster star insisted to James Corden that she doesn’t “want to be on the show.” (Sorry, Peter!)

Weber, who previously vied for Bachelorette Hannah Brown’s heart, announced on Instagram in late November that he “just got back from two months of the most insane journey ever.” His season is set to include a reunion with Brown, 25, and a scary incident in Costa Rica that left him with a facial injury.

The Bachelor season 24 premieres on ABC Monday, January 6, at 8 p.m. ET.