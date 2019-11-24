



Peter Weber has wrapped filming his season of The Bachelor, which he described as “the most insane journey ever.”

The pilot, 28, posted a photo on Instagram on Saturday, November 23, that showed him smiling as he held his dog.

“Just got back from two months of the most insane journey ever… told my boy everything and he can’t believe it!” he captioned the happy snap.

“Missed ya homie!! I know you found your love,” his former Bachelorette costar Mike Johnson commented on the pic.

“brb making a pilot Pete Stan account,” Bachelorette alum Dylan Barbour added.

“We missed ya, Pete,” wrote Bachelor Nation’s Connor Saeli. “Good to have you back!”

“You look so happy!” a fan commented.

“Did u fall in love?” another asked.

“Of course he did lol it’s Pilot Pete we’re talking about,” another follower replied.

As previously reported, the season 24 Bachelor suffered a serious injury while on location in Costa Rica in earlier October.

A source told Us Weekly that Weber “split open his face” while golfing on October 7.

“It was a two-hour drive from the course to the hospital in San Jose; he got 22 stitches in his face,” the source told Us, noting that the reality TV star cut his face on two glasses he was carrying. “The reason he traveled for two hours to a hospital was that this specific hospital had a surgeon that specialized in his injuries. He underwent surgery.”

Host Chris Harrison confirmed the news in a statement to Us, saying, “Peter suffered a freak accident. He got a cut on his head, he did get stitches but he’s 100% OK and production is already back underway. He’s still the dashing, handsome pilot we’ve all dreamed of.”

Weber placed third in Hannah Brown’s season of The Bachelorette earlier this year. He made headlines for having sex in a windmill with the former beauty queen during their fantasy suite date.

Their headline-making moment was referenced in the first promo for Weber’s season, which showed him stepping out of a windmill.

In an interview with Ellen DeGeneres in September, Weber said that he was ready to be the Bachelor “and hopefully come out with a fiancée at the end. I’m ready to move on and I’m ready to find my girl, and I’m very hopeful this is going to work out.”