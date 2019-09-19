Hoping to be crowned Mrs. Weber! Peter Weber may not have won the heart of former Bachelorette and pageant queen Hannah Brown, but the pilot has a handful to choose from on his upcoming season of The Bachelor.

One day after it was announced that Weber, 28, is set to lead season 24 of The Bachelor, ABC shared the names and photos of the 33 women who will compete for his heart — and five of them once held, or still do hold, a pageant title.

From Miss Iowa 2017 Kelsey Weier to the current Miss Texas USA Alayah Benavidez, the competition for Weber’s love is going to be no easy feat. His cast also includes Miss Montana Teen USA 2013 Maurissa Gunn, former Miss North Knoxville Hannah Sluss and Miss Louisiana USA 2019 Victoria Paul.

However, the airline professional is more than ready to find his queen.

“I just lost my mind, I just started going crazy,” Weber told Ellen DeGeneres on Wednesday, about his reaction to getting the new gig. “The funny part was, I had to fly a red-eye that night from Burbank to Atlanta for my job. I was, like, ‘I’ve got to bring this down again. I’ve got to focus.’ But I was wired for that entire flight. It was crazy. And I [couldn’t] tell anyone [because] it was my secret.”

He added: “I’m just ready to immerse myself in this journey and hopefully come out with fiancée at the end … I’m ready to move on and I’m ready to find my girl, and I’m very hopeful this is going to work out.”

Weber became a fan favorite while vying for the heart of Brown, 24, on season 15 of the hit ABC reality show, but was ultimately sent home ahead of suitors Tyler Cameron and Jed Wyatt. Though the Alabama native accepted a proposal from Wyatt, the two later split.

Longtime host of the Bachelor Nation shows, Chris Harrison, announced Weber as the next Bachelor on the Bachelor in Paradise reunion special on Tuesday, September 17.

Scroll down to meet the beauty queen’s looking to take on their next title as a Mrs.!