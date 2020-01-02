Moving on — or at least trying to. Peter Weber was ready for a fresh start when he went on The Bachelor and was completely caught off guard when Hannah Brown got out of the limo on the first night, the pilot revealed in a new interview.

“She starts coming out of the limo, I realize who it is [and] jaw-drop,” Weber, 28, told Access Hollywood in an interview published on Thursday, January 2, confirming that he did not ask his ex to come on the show.

In fact, he considered himself completely done with the former pageant queen when he became the Bachelor. “Before she came, before that first night, in my mind, I was over Hannah,” he told Access. “I wouldn’t have taken this opportunity if I wasn’t. .. after I saw her that first night, I may have questioned if I was over her.”

Weber came in third place on season 15 of The Bachelorette and was crazy about Brown, 25, when he was eliminated — something he hopes everyone remembers.

“I think the most important thing for everyone to kind of realize watching this is everyone saw our relationship on The Bachelorette,” the California native said. “That was a really real relationship for the both of us [with] true feelings. We both really really care from each other from that relationship. Everything you’re gonna see is true and it’s raw and it’s from the heart.”

In the trailer for season 24 of The Bachelor, the Dancing With the Stars champ appears on night one, then again when she hosts the second group date. When the exes run into each other backstage, “what she shares with him will leave them both as confused as ever,” ABC’s press release revealed ahead of the three-hour premiere.

The pair must figure out if they still have feelings for each other and “share the same sizzling passion” that was clearly there on The Bachelorette.

The Bachelor premieres on ABC Monday, January 6, at 8 p.m. ET.