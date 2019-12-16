Let the countdown begin! The women of The Bachelor have finally been revealed. On Monday, December 16, host Chris Harrison announced the contestants for the upcoming 24th season.

Among the women competing for Peter Weber’s heart are three flight attendants, five pageant queens and many more with high hopes of meeting their husband.

Weber, 28, first appeared on Hannah Brown’s season of The Bachelorette and became a fan favorite. Although he came in third place, it seems he was also a favorite of the Bachelorette too, as she appears on his season.

Brown, 25, is shown in the promos appearing at the mansion on the first night, much to the dismay of the other contestants. The Dancing With the Stars champ also hosts the second group date, in which the ladies will reveal their most memorable sex stories and fantasies in front of a live audience.

During the date, however, the pilot is surprised to see his ex backstage — and things take a turn.

“What she shares with him will leave them both as confused as ever,” according to a press release. “Do the two of them still have feelings for one another and share the same sizzling passion? Will Hannah join the group of women in the Bachelor mansion and continue to date Peter?”

That said, it sounds like he’ll be forming other big connections early on. On night one, he receives his first kiss and holds an emotional rose ceremony, sending eight women home. During the other early group date, nine women will go through flight school and one will meet his entire family at his parents’ vow renewal.

The Bachelor premieres on ABC Monday, January 6, at 8 p.m. ET.