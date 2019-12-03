



A new press release for the three-hour premiere hints that maybe Brown isn’t the only woman from Weber’s past who appears on the season.

“There is one hard-charging career woman who has already had a chance encounter with the Bachelor and sparks flew then,” the release states. “What will the other women think of her? It is nothing compared to the loud scream when Hannah B. steps out of the limo. Why would she be here?”

During night one, Weber, 28, gets his first kiss and hands out his first impression rose before the “very emotional first rose ceremony,” where the pilot sends home eight women. The first group date then includes nine women who will go through flight school; one lucky lady will “meet Peter’s entire family at his parents’ vow renewal after 31 years of marriage.”

Of course, the other big surprise is the Dancing With the Stars champ’s return, as she hosts the next group date, in which the women will reveal their “most memorable sex stories and fantasies in front of a live audience.” However, Weber runs into his ex backstage … and things get interesting.

“What she shares with him will leave them both as confused as ever,” the release teases. “Do the two of them still have feelings for one another and share the same sizzling passion? Will Hannah join the group of women in the Bachelor mansion and continue to date Peter?”

Upon their reunion, the California native asks Brown to join the show.

“I know there’s still something there and I would do anything for a relationship,” the former pageant queen says to him. He then gets extremely close to her face and asks, “What you say if I asked you to come be part of the house?”

The Bachelor premieres on ABC Monday, January 6, at 8 p.m. ET.