



Brace yourself! Peter Weber‘s contestants are coming in hot on season 24 of The Bachelor. In the latest promo, which aired during the Monday, November 25, finale of Dancing With the Stars, viewers got a peek at the pilot’s first night at the mansion.

For years, contestants have gotten creative with their arrivals — we’ll never forget Kaitlyn Bristowe who told farmer Chris Soules he could “plow” her “field” any time. This year is no different. One hopeful appears to be inside a suitcase, while another shows dressed up as a windmill.

“Are you ready for round 5?” she asks the Bachelor. The comment, which makes Weber, 28, dramatically exhale, seems to be a reference to his fantasy suite date on season 15 of The Bachelorette with Hannah Brown. The Dancing With the Stars champ, 25, revealed that during the date, the pair had sex four times in a windmill. Overall, the theme of sex was very prominent in the video and Weber is shown getting close to multiple women.

Speaking of Brown, she also popped up in the trailer. “Peter’s back and in a night of firsts, is there any room for second chances?” the voice-over asks as she steps out of the limo, leaving the former Delta pilot completely shocked.

“Why are you are here?” one contestant asks. Another adds, “She had her chance.”

In the other trailer that aired on Monday, the Alabama native was shown — wearing a different dress than she arrived in — getting very close to Weber. “I know there’s still something there and I would do anything for a relationship,” she says to him in the clip. He later gets inches away from her face and asks, “What you say if I asked you to come be part of the house?”

For context, Brown was competing on Dancing With the Stars so it’s safe to say she turns down his offer. In September, Brown opened up to Us about Weber’s upcoming journey — and that he wasn’t really on her mind.

“I wish Peter well! I guess they like the beauty queen thing,” she said at the time, pointing out that she was a former pageant queen and there are five competing on his season. “We’ll see. That is not my main focus right now. I’m very supportive, but I’ve got a lot of dancing to do!”

The Bachelor premieres on ABC Monday, January 6, at 8 p.m. ET.