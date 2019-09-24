



ABC has a type? The Bachelor cast not one, not two, but five former beauty queens to compete for Peter Weber‘s heart on season 24. However, it’s not the first time that the pageant world and the reality series have merged. Hannah Brown and Caelynn Miller-Keyes were both competing ahead of being cast on season 23 of The Bachelor!

“I wish Peter well! I guess they like the beauty queen thing,” Brown, 25, told Us Weekly after she performed a Viennese waltz on the Monday, September 23, episode of Dancing With the Stars. “We’ll see. I really, that is not my main focus right now. I’m very supportive, but I’ve got a lot of dancing to do!”

Dancing may be her focus, but the season 15 Bachelorette was still excited to see Bachelor Nation come out to support her at the live show on Monday night. Host Chris Harrison, Colton Underwood, Cassie Randolph and Demi Burnett, who competed with her on Underwood’s season of The Bachelor, were cheering her on from the stands!

“We’re neighbors, so she gets to see the progress of everything and I’m just really thankful for our relationship,” Brown said of her friendship with Burnett. “She was here again tonight, so that was really good to see all my friends out there supporting me.”

The former Miss Alabama USA also opened up about having Harrison’s support during week 2 — and revealed he nearly made her mess up!

“My first turn that I did, I spotted him in the audience. … Usually I try not to see faces, but his face was right there and I got [thrown] off. I was like ‘Where am I?’ Because he started out on one side [of the audience] and then moved to the other other side. So then I was like, ‘Wait, am I going in the right direction?’” she told Us, with her partner Alan Bersten adding, “Chris almost messed us up!”

The Alabama native continued: “It really freaked me out because I was like, ‘He was definitely on that side. Why are we facing this way?’ But, it was really awesome to have him here. I mean, I call him Papa Chris. In my phone it says ‘Papa Chris Harrison,’ and he has been so supportive of me and wants happiness for me. He has been my cheerleader, even in this new venture. We went to the mansion for our package and I was, like, ‘Why does this feel comfortable? I think this should trigger [something].’ My home away from home is with Chris at the mansion!”

Dancing With the Stars airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.

The Bachelor premieres on ABC Monday, January 6, 2020 at 8 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Kayley Stumpe

