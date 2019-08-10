



Bachelorette Hannah Brown is going through a lot. The former lead opened up to fans about how she’s doing following her dating drama from the show.

“Hey ya’ll,” she began the series of videos on Instagram Stories on Friday, August 9. “Thought we could just cozy up and have a long overdue Friday night chat.”

The ABC personality, 24, detailed how she needed to shower, but that’s the “least of her concerns right now.”

“But what I want to talk about is some of ya’ll are crazy,” she said. “And Jesus loves you, so I’m trying to love you. But I feel like a lot of people are looking into anything I do — you know, breathe or post, anything — and looking for a cryptic message in there of how I’m doing.”

The former pageant queen continued: “How am I doing? I’ll let you know. I have moments of mad, glad, happy, sad. I don’t know if you know this, but I just went through a s–tshow. Some of you watched, I lived it.”

Brown went through a public breakup with her fiancé from The Bachelorette, Jed Wyatt, after his ex-girlfriend Haley Stevens revealed they were still in a relationship when he left for the show.

During the series finale in July, Brown asked out her runner-up, Tyler Cameron, for drinks. The duo hung out a few days later, and Cameron, 26, was spotted leaving her Los Angeles home the next morning.

Shortly after, the male model was spotted with Gigi Hadid during two separate dates in New York City.

This isn’t the first time that the Bachelor Nation star has spoken about the drama surrounding her season and beyond. When she felt that fans were comparing her to the 24-year-old supermodel, she wrote on her Instagram Story, “I am forever so thankful for the love and support you all show me,” she wrote on Wednesday evening. “However, supporting me doesn’t mean you have to compare me to anyone else. I want to make sure that we are all remembering to uplift other women and not tear them down. XOXO, Han.”

Brown ended her videos with a hopeful message. “But I am really excited about my future and that’s what I’m focusing on. So let’s all focus on that and stop wasting our time on silly stuff. Cheers,” she said at the end holding up her wine glass.

