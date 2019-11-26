Warning: This story contains spoilers from the Monday, November 25, finale of Dancing With the Stars.

That’s officially a wrap on season 28! Kel Mitchell and Witney Carson, Hannah Brown and Alan Bersten, Lauren Alaina and Gleb Savchenko and Ally Brooke and Sasha Farber — competed one last time during the very emotional finale.

Before the winner was announced, each pair performed two dances — each broken down below. However, something different this time around was that the emotion was higher than ever.

“I’m having breakdowns and breakthroughs for everybody to see,” the former Bachelorette said at the beginning of the night. After her first dance, Erin Andrews revealed that Alan was in tears before the show. “This has been the most exceptional experience that I’ve ever experienced,” the pro told Hannah. “I’m so honored that you could take me on this journey.”

Hannah later admitted, “it’ll be a little hard not to see him every day.”

Gleb, 36, also broke down in tears while talking to the American Idol alum.

“There were times that I didn’t feel good enough. You made me feel like I could do it, every single time,” Lauren told him. In turn, he broke down, revealing that he prayed for her before every dance. “I’ve never had a partner like Lauren before. She taught me a lot. After this season, I’m definitely a better teacher and a better human being.”

Ahead of the winner announcements, ABC revealed that along with the four finalists, Kate Flannery and Sailor Brinkley-Cook would be joining the DWTS live tour!

At the end, each remaining pair were sent videos. In addition to their family and friends, Hannah received messages from Chris Harrison and Demi Lovato, Kel heard from Kenan Thompson, Ally cried when she saw Gloria Estefan and Lauren received a video from Reba McEntyre.

Here’s how each pair ranked: In fourth place was Lauren, in third was Ally, in second was Kel and Hannah won!

Scroll through the gallery below for a break down of what each pair danced to: