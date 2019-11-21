



Two peas in a pod. Alan Bersten gushed about his Dancing With the Stars partner, Hannah Brown, ahead of the pair’s appearance in the season 28 finale.

“I feel like I’m dancing with the female version of me!” the dance pro, 25, wrote in a Thursday, November 21, blog post for Entertainment Tonight. “So I just want Hannah to know that she is so incredible and I’m so proud of her!”

Bersten revealed to Us Weekly and other reporters on Monday, November 18, what the trophy would mean to him. “Honestly, I’ve said it before. I just want Hannah to win,” he said. “It’s incredible for a pro to get a mirrorball, but it’s all about Hannah’s journey, and she’s grown so much. Even though we’re a team, I want her to win. I guess if I’m a part of that I’ll take the mirrorball!”

The choreographer teased to Entertainment Tonight what fans can expect the duo to perform during the Monday, November 25, finale. “I can say that I think we need to go out with an ‘explosion’ — it’s gonna be a ‘fire’ dance!” he hinted.

Brown, 25, and Bersten will go head to head with Ally Brooke and Sasha Farber, Kel Mitchell and Witney Carson, and Lauren Alaina and Gleb Savchenko during the finale.

The former Bachelorette and her teammate opened up about their partnership on Monday after fans noticed Bersten calling Brown “babe” during an Instagram Live video. “We say that all the time,” he told Us.

The Alabama native then elaborated on the nickname. “I’m like, ‘Babe, come on!’” she said. “We are, like, so close at this point. So he could … say anything, and I would be like, ‘Whatever.’ Like, we’re just really at that point where we’ve spent every single day [together]. He’s had to become my best friend. It’s been great.”

Bersten interjected that the twosome developed “a level of trust” since competing on the ABC series, to which Brown replied, “Yes! That we definitely have.”

The reality stars have sparked dating rumors ever since being paired up in September. They previously insisted they are just friends. However, Brown made headlines earlier this month when she brought Bersten as her date to the 2019 CMA Awards.

