It’s the night everyone has been waiting for! The Monday, November 25, finale of season 28 of Dancing With the Stars will not only include two dances per each couple, but the ballroom will also be filled with A-list celebs.

The final four couples — Kel Mitchell and Witney Carson, Hannah Brown and Alan Bersten, Lauren Alaina and Gleb Savchenko and Ally Brooke and Sasha Farber — will kick off the show with an opening dance to “Last Dance” by Donna Summer. Then, each pair perform one ballroom routine — a repeat from earlier in the season — followed by the fan-favorite freestyle.

The Dancing With the Stars finale will not only feature the series’ final four celebrities as they vie for the show’s coveted mirrorball trophy, it will also showcase performances from superstar singers Cher, Ne-Yo and Pitbull.

The Grammy winner, 73, will belt out her hit song “The Beat Goes On,” Mr. Worldwide, 38, will sing “3 to Tango” and the World of Dance judge, 40, will perform “Me Quedaré Contigo.” Additionally, past eliminated celebrities from this season will return to dance to one final number. While ABC hasn’t yet announced which celebs will appear, Lamar Odom, Mary Wilson, Ray Lewis, Sailor Brinkley-Cook, Karamo, Kate Flannery, Sean Spicer and James Van Der Beek are among those sent home earlier in the season.

The professional dancers that are part of the “Dancing with the Stars – Live Tour 2020” will dance to “How Do I Know” performed by Ray Chew Live. At the end of the finale, ABC will announce which celebrities will join the nationwide tour.

