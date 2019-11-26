



Peter Weber officially has permission to roam around the cabin … er, mansion. During the Monday, November 25, finale of Dancing With the Stars , the first full trailer for season 24 of The Bachelor debuted, giving viewers a hint of what to expect during Peter’s journey.

The video began with Peter, 28, flying in a plane. He later washed his plane shirtless. The trailer overall included a lot of making out and shirtless scenes — and the women couldn’t get enough. They also seem to be a bit jealous and don’t want him being that close with other women.

“I don’t want to treat you like this is all about sex but I have been intimate, I can’t lie to you about that,” Peter tells one of the girls. Later, he cries and says he doesn’t understand how someone could give up: “It’s destroying my heart.”

Later, he comes face-to-face with his ex-girlfriend Hannah Brown, who shocks him when she appears. The season 15 Bachelorette, 25, sits with him and the two quickly get flirty. “I know there’s still something there and I would do anything for a relationship,” she says to him. He later gets very close to her face and asks, “What you say if I asked you to come be part of the house?”

(Spoiler alert: she was on Dancing With the Stars the entire season … so, it’s safe to say she doesn’t stay.)

Peter came in third place on Hannah’s season and the two made quite the connection — specifically during fantasy suite dates where they had sex in a windmill four times.

Peter’s injury is not teased, although his bandage is shown. As Us Weekly reported in October, Peter suffered a serious injury while on location in Costa Rica, falling and cutting his head open.

“Peter suffered a freak accident. He got a cut on his head, he did get stitches but he’s 100% OK and production is already back underway,” host Chris Harrison told Us at the time. “He’s still the dashing, handsome pilot we’ve all dreamed of.”

On Saturday, November 23, Peter took to Instagram to reveal that filming had wrapped. “Just got back from two months of the most insane journey ever,” the former Delta pilot captioned a photo of him with his dog. “Told my boy everything and he can’t believe it!”

Season 24 of The Bachelor debuts with a three-hour premiere on ABC Monday, January 6, at 8 p.m. ET.