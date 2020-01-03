Charlize Theron recently exchanged flirty Instagram posts with Bachelor Peter Weber, but the Bombshell star says the pilot hasn’t slid into her DMs — as far as she knows.

“No,” she told Entertainment Tonight on Thursday, January 2. “I don’t even know really what a DM is. Let’s be honest. Maybe he has. I don’t think so. No, I think it’s all in fun.”

Theron also hyped up The Bachelor ahead of ABC dating show’s 24th season premiere next week. “I love the show,” she said. “Look, [Peter is] like half my age — not that that should matter — but no, he’s great. I’m super excited. I love the show. I’ve missed it.”

She quipped: “I’m just so glad that the show premieres in the winter when it’s dark early because my kids don’t know what time I send them to bed. Like, 5:45. As soon as it’s dark.”

Theron delighted fans of the reality show by posing next to a Bachelor poster for a December 28 Instagram photo. The poster tagline reads, “Expect Turbulence,” with Weber, 28, dressed in a pilot uniform and extending a rose. “Turbulence I like,” Theron captioned the post.

Weber commented on the post, writing, “Buckle up Charlize.”

And on December 31, the California native posted his own tribute, posing next to one of the actress’ Dior J’adore advertisements for an Instagram photo. “Turbulence can be fun,” he captioned the pic.

Theron previously raved about The Bachelor on The Late Late Show With James Corden in March 2018.

“I basically feel like I am dating The Bachelor — like, the show,” she said at the time. “I open a bottle of wine, take a bath, I get all ready and that’s my date night. I date the show.” She did, however, insist at the time that she doesn’t “want to be on the show.”

Weber will meet 30 prospective matches in Season 24, and he’ll reunite with ex Hannah Brown after starring in her season of The Bachelorette and coming in third place.

The Bachelor season 24 premieres on ABC Monday, January 6, at 8 p.m. ET.