Thousands of roses were handed out across the several shows in the Bachelor franchise during the last decade … but not all romances ended with a happy ending.

The decade began with Jake Pavelka as The Bachelor and season 14, which ran from January 2010 to March 2010, certainly ended tumultuously when Jake and Vienna Girardi called it quits shortly after the season ended and fought about their split during an explosive joint interview. Other notable leads during the decade included Sean Lowe, Ben Higgins, Nick Viall and Colton Underwood.

The Bachelorette also aired 10 seasons during the 2010s and history was made when Rachel Lindsay was named the first black lead of the series. Earlier this year, the lawyer told Us Weekly that she is concerned that no other people of color have been given the lead role.

“I’m not hopeful at all,” the season 13 Bachelorette told Us in October 2019. “That’s why I keep talking about it because maybe it’ll start the conversation and maybe it’ll change.”

In the last decade, we said goodbye to Bachelor Pad and hello to Bachelor in Paradise, and going into 2020, Peter Weber, who competed on Hannah Brown’s season of The Bachelorette, will have a chance to find love.

“It’s a very sincere, emotional, pun-intended turbulent season,” longtime host Chris Harrison declared about season 24, which kicks off on January 6, 2020. “You had a guy who really doesn’t have a type, and had a tough time figuring out exactly what he’s looking for in life. While that makes for great TV, it also makes for a bumpy ride down the road.”

