



The Bachelorette 's Hannah Brown has been dragged through the windmill over her decision to speak out about having sex with former suitor, but she's not letting it bring her down.

“Everybody has different views on faith and sex and what they’re comfortable with, and just because I was comfortable or uncomfortable to a certain extent about different things doesn’t mean that’s the same for everybody else,” the former beauty queen, 24, told The Hollywood Reporter in an interview published on Wednesday, July 31. “That’s the conversation that we need to have.”

Hannah added of being publicly shamed for her sexuality: “Don’t call me a ‘slut’ because you know that I did something in a windmill. I take sex very seriously and was in a serious relationship.”

The Alabama native went on to note that “nobody knows how” it “affected” her, and that “it’s really nobody’s business unless I want to share.”

Hannah further explained: “As far as my faith, that’s a heart thing. I try to live my life by what I believe to be true and other people don’t know what I’ve been through. They don’t know what type of conversations I’ve been having with the Lord. I hope the way I’ve handled all this can allow other people to start talking about the real important things too.”

Despite Hannah and Peter’s intimate fantasy suite date, the University of Alabama alum ultimately sent the pilot home after giving her final two roses to Tyler Cameron and Jed Wyatt. On the season 15 finale, Hannah accepted a proposal from the country music crooner; however, the duo split following news that Jed was still in a relationship when he began filming the hit ABC show.

During the After the Final Rose special, Hannah took the opportunity to ask her runner-up out on a date, to which Tyler, 26, agreed. “I’d like to keep my private life my private life from now on,” Hannah told The Hollywood Reporter. “It’s whatever I decide to choose to share, but I’m excited to be able to catch up.”

