



The drama continues. In a promo clip for the season 15 finale of The Bachelorette, Hannah Brown seemingly reacts to the news that front-runner Jed Wyatt allegedly had a girlfriend back home the entire time he was vying for Hannah’s heart on the reality show.

“I can’t do this,” the former pageant queen, 24, admits as she’s on her way to give out the final rose. After she asks the driver to let her out of the car, Brown takes a tumble on the concrete road and begins to get emotional. “I just feel like this experience has been taken away from me.”

As the clip continues, Brown can be seen confronting someone, though the video doesn’t show if it’s Wyatt, 25, or her other suitor, Tyler Cameron. “How would you ever be ready to be engaged?” the Alabama native asks. “I mean, I’ve been, like, doing all the freaking steps and I knew what I wanted.”

Wyatt’s red flags began waving early on in the season when he admitted to Brown that his initial reasoning to join the show was as an opportunity to further his music career. Last month, country singer Haley Stevens added to the drama surrounding Wyatt when she came forward with claims she had been dating the Tennessee resident until the moment he became a contestant on the hit ABC show.

“When we met, it was very much just a possibility [he’d go on the show] … As you know, in show business, you sign contracts and casting things go on for months and months and months and they maybe happen,” Stevens told Us Weekly in June. “But as a fellow musician and as somebody that just loves this person, I’m like, ‘Why would I hold him back from this opportunity?’ I know the premise of the show. Even though that’s not an ideal situation for our current relationship, when you’re not in it, it seems like a movie. It seems like it’s just a TV show. You don’t necessarily think about the fact that hearts are going to get involved, there are going to be feelings involved.”

The Sweat Leah songstress claimed that Wyatt texted her, “I love you. Don’t forget that,” in March, right before show producers took away his phone.

“In hindsight, I’m embarrassed that I let myself be on the back burner that way. I’m still a strong, independent woman,” she admitted to Us. “I look back now and I’m like, ‘Why did you do that, Haley? Why did I not just walk away?’ But when you’re in the thick of it, it seems you’re doing the right thing for the person that you love.”

The Bachelorette finale airs on ABC Tuesday, July 30, at 8 p.m. ET.

