Bachelor’s Rozlyn: I Wish I Had “Gone for It” With Male Producer

Rozlyn Papa – the Bachelor contestant accused of cheating on Jake Pavelka with a male producer – has a message for fans of the hit ABC show.

"This is a very scripted, edited television show," she said Tuesday on Mix 103.7's Fisher in the Morning show in Richmond, Va., her hometown. "It's just for entertainment. It does not represent who I really am."

kicked off Monday's show for the alleged fling. ABC isn't specifying how the relationship was "inappropriate. Host Chris Harrison has said there was physical contact between her and the producer (who's been fired), but Papa said Tuesday, "There was no making out! Unfortunately, I did not get any out of this big sex scandal that supposedly happened. If I had known that I was going to get accused of it, maybe I would have gone for it!"

"We're bogged down with confidentiality agreements, but I will say that it's a TV show and there's a lot more to that story and it has nothing to do with sex," she added.

She said she has a 7-year-old son and that's "the one thing that upsets me about this whole scandal thing."

"They know I have a child; they knew I had a child going into this, and they still kind of threw me under the bus and tried to make me look bad," she said. "That's the part that really upsets me the most. That's really the only thing that bugs me, but I think eventually it will come out that this is all hype for the show. My son and I had a talk about TV and how not everything you see in TV is real and people are going to say bad things about you. We had that whole talk and at the end of the day, no matter what anybody says about me, I have this great little boy that just makes everything better. I look at him, and everything's OK."

She added that she is still happy she did the show.

"I don't regret it," she said. "Hopefully, people will see that it’s just a show."