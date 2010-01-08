Jake Pavelka Reveals Identity of Woman Involved in Bachelor Scandal

Bachelor Jake Pavelka has confirmed Internet reports that Rozlyn Papa is the contestant who had an inappropriate relationship with a male producer on the hit ABC show.

"I didn't believe it at first," he tells Entertainment Tonight. "I've never been cheated on. I thought it was something that was being produced and thrown at me. As it was unraveling, I realized it was serious."

The incident will be discussed on Monday's show. "Everything that's going to air Monday is exactly the way it happened. There is no embellishing and there's no holding back."

He says that the staff member is no longer working on the show.

But Papa — a 28-year-old make-up artist from Richmond, Va. — is denying a fling. "No, I did not have a sexual relationship with a producer on the show," she tells RadarOnline. "What they mean by inappropriate relationship is not what inappropriate relationship means in the real world."

She also slammed the show for being "a far cry from reality. I know that things on television weren't always as they seemed, but I had no idea the extent of the show manipulation."

Earlier this week, Bachelor host Chris Harrison called the incident "incredibly unfortunate."

"Horrible decisions were made," he told 104.3 MY FM's Valentine in the Morning in Los Angeles. "It was embarrassing for us and in fairness to Jake and for the other women, [we said], 'Let’s nip this in the bud and take care of it.' And that's what we did."

