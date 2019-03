LeAnn Rimes and Eddie Cibrian

The married country star got cozy with also-married actor Cibrian on the set of her Lifetime flick, Northern Lights. Although he denied an affair (despite Us reporting exclusively on the costars’ secret dates), he and Rimes officially debuted their relationship last week. After Cibrian filed for divorce, wife Brandi Glanville slammed him for being a “compulsive liar, cheater and a home wrecker,” adding that he is an absentee father to their two children.