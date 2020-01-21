It’s safe to say season 24 will feature the most dramatic musical performance on The Bachelor yet. Victoria Fuller, who is competing for Peter Weber’s heart, once had a relationship with country singer Chase Rice — and he performs on the upcoming episode.

Rice, 34, first appeared on Survivor: Nicaragua in 2010. After finishing as the runner-up, he released a six-track EP titled Country As Me. After releasing two full-length albums, Rice finally reached No. 1 on country radio with his single “Eyes on You.” According the musician, he went on the ABC dating series to promote the track and didn’t know that Fuller, 25, was a contestant on the show.

“I wanted to go on there and promote my music,” he said on “The Morning Toast” podcast at the 2019 CMAs in November. “But [ABC production] brought a little extra curricular activity into that.”

He added: “Conveniently though … I will be putting out new music that week.”

Fuller, for her part, has made waves on the series since night one when she joked about her “dry” sense of humor during her limo entrance.

“But that’s about the only thing that’s dry right now,” she quipped to a surprised Weber.

While Fuller, 25, opened up about being shy during the January 12 episode, she found the confidence to make out with Weber, 28,in front of a crowd at a Revolve fashion show … while modeling lingerie. Before the season started, the medical sales representative seemingly fired back at blogger RealitySteve’s claims that he received “so many negative” stories about her.

“I’d like to start off by saying thank you to all of my family & friends for the overwhelming support. Even to the strangers who have reached out to show me kindness. THANK YOU. The RUMORS you are hearing are FALSE. There will be a time & place where I can defend myself, but for now I choose to wait,” she wrote on Instagram at the time. “HOWEVER, bullying is NOT ok. Nor is it fair. Especially when casting judgement and basing opinions upon pure speculation, assumptions, & LIES.”

Fuller will be front and center once again during the Monday, January 27, episode, breaking down when she sees Rice on her one-on-one date with Weber.

