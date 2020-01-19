Craziest Moments From Peter Weber’s Season of ‘The Bachelor’ — So Far

All is fair while fighting for love and for champagne. All is fair while fighting for love and for champagne. Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor has had many memorable moments since cut the January 2020 premiere.

“It’s such a crazy, unique experience doing this. And you go into it thinking that you know how it’s going to go. Yeah, it’s going to be hard, but I’ll be able to handle it,” the pilot told Us Weekly exclusively in January 2020. “And it’s really hard. And I made a lot of mistakes. I was not perfect, whatsoever. But, I just give myself that self grace and I know I’m not perfect, and I’m human, and it’s really tough and confusing dating so many people at once. … So I was going to mess up. And I told them that first thing, all the ladies. I told them to expect that.”

Peter’s season hit its first bit of turbulence when former Bachelorette Hannah Brown showed up.

“I mean I totally understood their frustration. I was just as frustrated, if not more,” Peter told Us about his emotional conversation with the former pageant queen, who broke up with him after hometown dates during season 15 of The Bachelorette. “And the entire time I was talking with Hannah, in the back of my mind, I was thinking about them and what that was going to do to them. And, you know, I knew they had sacrificed their time to be there, and give it a shot with me. … I tried to do my best from that moment on to really show them that I was ready to leave that in the past and just focus on them.”

While Peter’s journey to find love may be messy, he told Us that he has no regrets from his time on the show.

“I don’t regret anything because, again, I’m human,” he said. “I’m not perfect. And I learned from, you know, any mistakes I did make.”

Scroll through to see the most memorable moments from season 24 — so far: