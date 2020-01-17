Bottles of drama! After the Monday, January 13, episode of The Bachelor, there was one big topic trending all over social media: ChampagneGate. However, Peter Weber hopes that people understand Hannah Ann Sluss wasn’t trying to be mean when she opened and drank Kelsey Weier’s champagne that she brought from Iowa.

“I think, honestly, it was just a misunderstanding. I know Hannah Ann, and she’s not malicious in any way,” the Bachelor, 28, told Us Weekly exclusively at the Living Legends of Aviation Awards on Thursday, January 16. “I know Hannah Ann did not do anything maliciously on purpose. I can promise you that.”

Following the incident, which left Kelsey, also 28, extremely upset, Peter tried to make her feel better and they attempted to share a different bottle of champagne — which later exploded in her face.

“Kelsey’s emotional, but I love that about her. I’m very emotional as well,” the pilot told Us. “She obviously reacted in an emotional way, but it meant a lot to her, that bottle. It was just unfortunate, but it is what it is.”

Weber, who first joined the franchise on Hannah Brown‘s season of The Bachelorette, also reflected on his overall “crazy” and “unique” journey on the reality show.

“You go into it thinking that you know how it’s going to go, [like] yeah, it’s going to be hard, but I’ll be able to handle it. it’s really hard. And I made a lot of mistakes,” he shared with Us. “I was not perfect, whatsoever. But, I just give myself that self grace and I know I’m not perfect, and I’m human, and it’s really tough and confusing dating so many people at once.”

He also admitted he does fall for multiple people over the course of the season.

“From the very first night, I had an insane connection, obviously, with Hannah Ann,” the reality star said of the 23-year-old Tennessee native. “But I am someone that falls fast, and I’m not ashamed of that. I like it. I like that about myself.”

The Bachelor airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.

Reporting by Taylor Ferber