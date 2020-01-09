It’s no secret that Peter Weber‘s journey on The Bachelor got off to a bumpy start with the return of Hannah Brown — and it’s not slowing down anytime soon.

However, despite the emotional trailer that shows Weber crying at the finale, the pilot, 28, doesn’t have any regrets when looking back at his experience.

“I made mistakes for sure. There’s no doubt about that,” the season 24 suitor told Us Weekly exclusively on Wednesday, January 8, at the Television Critics’ Association’s winter press tour. “I’m human. So I don’t want to look at it as regret. I learned from it.”

Weber also feels thankful for the cast of women that helped him along the way.

“I was really lucky that a lot of the women were so patient with me and they showed me a lot of grace throughout it because I’m not perfect at all — not even close,” the California native shared. “So I wouldn’t say regrets, but some mistakes.”

Weber also opened up to Us Weekly and other reporters about how difficult it has been being the suitor vs. being a contestant on The Bachelorette.

“It’s so much harder than I thought it was going to be,” he said on Wednesday. “One of the hardest things of the entire season was saying bye to relationships because that’s why I applied. I didn’t want to say bye to them, and I really got attached to a lot of women and it got me in trouble at some points, as you guys would see. But again, I don’t necessarily regret that because that was just wearing my heart on my sleeve.”

That method paid off in a big way, as Weber feels that it made him “a much better communicator,” something that’s important in every relationship.

“It was really cool for me to kind of have so many different women, different personalities and I had to really adjust on the fly and learn how to have them receive what I really intended for them to receive,” he added. “I definitely noticed my communication skills improved.”

The Bachelor airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.