Talk about messy. Hannah Brown returned to The Bachelor as her ex Peter Weber took the reins. However, the former Bachelorette grew emotional while discussing her past — and potential future — with the leading man.

Hannah first showed up on night one as part of a sweet gesture to return the wings Peter gave her when they met. She left before entering the house and all seemed well … until she popped in again during the second group date. Peter informed the women that he allowed Hannah to plan the outing, during which they would tell sex stories to an audience.

Hannah appeared her usual cheery self as she recalled the “real story” of the windmill (Peter proved he was more than just a nice guy, and the fourth time happened the morning after the fantasy suite!). But she later broke down in tears explaining to a producer how she loved him but knew their relationship didn’t work.

Peter jumped in to console Hannah, who admitted she didn’t know what she was doing when she gave her final rose to Jed Wyatt. She simply did it because the romance felt “comfortable.” Peter wondered if she considered asking him out after her split from Jed instead of Tyler Cameron; he noted that he was willing to try again with her at the time. Hannah — who confessed she was sure Peter and Jed would be her final two before selecting Tyler at the last minute — didn’t reach out because she thought Peter wanted to be the Bachelor.

Peter offered for her to join his season, to which she replied “maybe.” He felt conflicted and wanted to kiss her as “To be continued …” abruptly halted the episode.

Elsewhere in the three-hour premiere, Peter met the women contending for his heart and locked lips with more than one of them. He had an instant connection with Hannah Ann, who made enemies by stealing him multiple times during the cocktail party but earned the first impression rose.

Peter also liked Kelley, a contestant he bumped into by coincidence a month before filming began. She received a rose on the first group date, during which the ladies attended flight school. Madison caught his eye too, with the Alabama native getting the first one-on-one date to see Peter’s parents renew their vows. She also secured a rose.

Peter sent home eight women during the first rose ceremony: Maurissa, Kylie, Katrina, Avonlea, Eunice, Jade, Jenna and Megan.

