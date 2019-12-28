



Putting herself back out there. Hannah Brown made her intentions for her love life clear ahead of the new year.

The former Bachelorette, 25, listed her goals for 2020 on her Instagram Story on Friday, December 27. “LOVE. I still want it,” she wrote in a notebook. “The real kind.”

She added: “Intention setting for 2020. Feeling hopeful and grateful for the year to come.”

Brown went on to elaborate on her broader ideas for the new year. “Don’t give up on dreams. Work hard. Feel good enough. Feel capable enough. Don’t settle. Believe you deserve it all,” she noted. “Give back. Be kind. Be strong. Don’t take bulls–t. Be a leader. Learn from others. Gain wisdom. Get out of your comfort zone. Take chances. Stay hopeful.”

The Dancing With the Stars alum’s other goals included going to therapy as a method of self-care, building a community of friends in Los Angeles, taking dance classes to “keep this skill,” eating healthier, reading more and being “conscious of who you let into your world.”

Brown acknowledged that writing down her intentions “makes me feel better.” She also pointed out that there is “much more on my list. But some goals are mine to know…and for you all to find out WHEN I CRUSH THEM.”

The reality star ended her engagement to Jed Wyatt after finding out that he had a girlfriend when he came on The Bachelorette. The singer, 25, proposed during season 15 of the series.

Brown went on to win season 28 of Dancing With the Stars, while sparking romance rumors with her partner, Alan Bersten. However, the two insisted they were just friends.

The Alabama native reflected on her rollercoaster year earlier this month. “This season of my life has definitely had times where I felt like I’ve lost and it hasn’t been what I thought,” she admitted exclusively to Us Weekly on December 16. “But overall, the end of this season going into the year 2020, I feel like it was like symbolic of actually being a win.”

Brown called her Dancing With the Stars victory “the cherry on top” of a whirlwind period. “It was just a great experience and one I’m really thankful for,” she said. “I’m really excited about what this year has to bring.”